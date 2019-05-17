× Indy Blue Crew seeking help after iconic blue fire truck sustains mechanical failure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Blue Crew ran into trouble when its famous blue fire truck sustained an engine breakdown on I-465 a few weeks ago.

Engine 12 was towed to a truck shop on the south side after a “catastrophic mechanical failure” during the weekend of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

The Blue Crew is hoping to find someone who can rebuild the engine or replace it with a used one.

“It’s actually harder than you would think to find a place to work on a 31-year-old diesel engine,” Perry Fiscus with the Blue Crew said in an email.

Fiscus said fixing the truck will likely cost thousands of dollars—maybe even more than the group originally paid for the truck.

The group is well-known around the area for its passionate backing of the Colts, but it has also supported local charities over the years, including Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Janus Center, Sheltering Wings, among many others.

If you’d like to help the Blue Crew, visit the group’s Facebook page.