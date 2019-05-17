Indy-based Caito Foods recalls salads sold at Kroger due to allergy concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – About 1,767 pounds of salad with chicken products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday, saying the affected products contain soy, which isn’t declared on the label.

The ready-to-eat salads were produced by an Indianapolis-based company, Caito Foods, between May 12 and May 15. They were shipped to Kroger stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Greek Salad with Chicken with Chicken Breast & Red Wine Olive Oil Vinaigrette Dressing” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label.

25-oz. plastic square bowl packages containing “Tuscan Style Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken With Grilled White Chicken Tossed In Pesto” and Sell By dates ranging from 05/18/19 through 05/21/19 represented on the label.

The affected products bear establishment number “P-39985” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Click here for more information.