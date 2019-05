× IMPD investigating after person fatally shot on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a person was shot and killed on the west side Friday afternoon.

IMPD said Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Whitcomb Avenue in response to a report that a person had been shot.

When officials arrived, they confirmed the victim had been shot and killed.

This is a developing story.