× Heating up into the weekend; tracking weekend storm threat

Warm air is surging in from the southwest and temperatures have really heated up. With temperatures running well above the average high of 72°, we’re feeling the warmest air of the season, so far. A few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms may develop early this evening, however, the majority of us will remain completely dry. For storms that due develop, heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds will be the main concerns. These will be short lived and exit quickly, leaving us with a dry night.

Temperatures tonight will stay very mild, only dropping into the mid 60’s by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend. It will be very warm, and even a little muggy, but dry with a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the day to get outdoors, take a walk, or get some lawn work done.

The warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the weekend, but showers and thunderstorm chances return for Sunday. A few strong storms are possible as low pressure passes to our north and a cold front sweeps the state. We will break down the timeline and potential storm threats as this system gets closer.

Looking ahead, the cold front passage on Sunday will only cool temperatures down a little bit. Sunshine and 70’s both on Monday and Tuesday will make for fantastic start to the week.