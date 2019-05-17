Enter to win a complete IMS prize pack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This one’s for you, race fans.

CBS4 Indy is giving away a complete Indianapolis Motor Speedway prize pack that includes two tickets to Carb Day, Legends Day, the Snake Pit and the 103rd Indianapolis 500. One lucky winner will take home the entire package.

Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 24 features Kool and the Gang and Foreigner. On Saturday, the Firestone Legends Day Concert includes performances from Clayton Anderson, Carly Pearce, and the Zac Brown Bank.

Enjoy some of the biggest DJs in the world at the Indy 500 Snake Pit on Sunday, followed by seats at the Indy 500 on Monday.

The contest runs from Saturday, May 18 through the end of the day on Wednesday, May 22. You may enter up to once per day. A winner will be chosen at random and notified on the morning of Thursday, May 23.

Good luck!