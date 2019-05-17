× Dale Earnhardt Jr. to serve a pace car driver for this year’s Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Earnhardt will take the wheel of the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport Official Pace Car, leading the field’s 33 drivers to the green flag on Sunday, May 26.

Earnhardt, who has retired from NASCAR and serves as a racing analyst for NBC Sports, also drove the pace car for the 2018 Brickyard 400.

“I was already excited to attend my first Indianapolis 500 with NBC Sports, but driving the Pace Car just takes it to another level,” Earnhardt said. “The Corvette Grand Sport is an awesome car, and it’s an honor to be asked to lead the field to the green flag.

“I’m proud to be a part of such a prestigious event at a place that means so much to racing history. This will be an experience that I’ll cherish forever.”

Earnhardt retired as a full-time Cup Series driver after the 2017 season and joined NBC Sports’ coverage the following year. The son of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt won 26 NASCAR races during his career.