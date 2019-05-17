× Kokomo convenience store robber caught on camera without his mask

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store on Thursday in the early morning.

Police say that around 2:30 a.m. on May 16, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the One Stop Express at 615 N. Washington St.

The first photo shows the man with a mask during the robbery. A second photo, taken from surveillance footage, shows the man without his mask before the robbery occurred.

Anyone that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at (765) 456-7322, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or 1-800-262-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.