× Conor Daly tops speed chart, ECR shows strong on Fast Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A late charge from Conor Daly set the No. 25 machine atop the speed chart for Fast Friday, posting a lap speed of 231.704 MPH in the final minutes of Indianapolis 500 practice.

“I’m just super thankful to be here, honestly,” said the Andretti Autosport driver after practice wrapped up. “It’s incredible to be a part of this team. Obviously, super successful here. The U.S. Air Force, that’s the group that made it happen for me and that’s awesome.

“We’ve just been working away at it. It’s certainly interesting tomorrow to see what’s going to happen. I think no-tow wise, everyone is closer than we expected really manufacturer-wise. I think there’s a little bit of a difference there for sure, but the Honda guys are working super hard, and I’ve been super happy with my group and our engine and our car.”

The Andretti team registered the fastest two laps of Fast Friday as Marco Andretti finished second, but the “No Tow” list was dominated by Ed Carpenter Racing, with Ed Jones the fastest at 230.106 MPH and owner/driver Ed Carpenter right behind him at 229.878 MPH.

“I think we’ll be in good shape going into tomorrow,” said Carpenter. “All in all, it was a little bit more of a roller coaster of a day than I had hoped for, but at the end of the day, I think we’re in a good spot for tomorrow.”

“We just have to keep on top of how the conditions change,” pointed out Jones, “as tomorrow looks to be even hotter. Temperature will definitely play a big part in how qualifying goes. In the end, we just have to finalize a few small things and get ready for tomorrow.”

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying begins Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

“We’re just step by step, one change at a time, trying to make this thing go as fast as possible,” said Daly. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow, obviously.”