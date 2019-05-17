Bikes and city of Greenfield on display at annual ‘Bikes in Bloom’ event

Posted 10:36 am, May 17, 2019, by

GREENFIELD, Ind. - Dozens of bicycles are on display in Greenfield this month for the annual "Bikes in Bloom" event.

More than 25 bikes are set up around the downtown area showcasing different organizations and their causes.

It's a unique way for them to get their message out, but it is also meant to showcase how bike-friendly Greenfield is. The mayor says he hopes it inspires more people to visit and see what the city is all about.

"We have to enhance our downtown to entice people to want to come to Greenfield, Indiana. You drove in here today—I don’t have mountains, I don’t have beaches, no rivers. So with the help of main street, the other groups that participate with the city, our trails are important, and our enhancements for the downtown beautification project take place," Mayor Chuck Fewell said.

Greenfield has several other "bike friendly" events coming up. On Saturday is a "Bike Rodeo" to teach kids about bike safety. Coming up in June is the "Hancock Flat 50" bike race.

Bikes in Bloom goes through June 16.

