2 students, driver safely exit bus after it burst into flames in Bartholomew County

Posted 11:12 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, May 17, 2019

Photo credit: Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A bus burst into flames while it was transporting several students to school this morning in Bartholomew County.

Deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of 550 W/550 S in reference to a school bus fire at 6:23 a.m.

When they arrived, the bus was fully engulfed in flames. The bus driver and two students escaped without injuries.

Deputies took the students to school.

“I am glad that BCSO deputies, as well as other public safety officials, arrived quickly and I am extremely happy that no one was injured,” said Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

The cause of the school bus fire is under investigation.

Photo credit: Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office

