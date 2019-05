× UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old man with dementia safely located

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 69-year-old man reported missing Indianapolis on Thursday has been located and he is safe, according to law enforcement and family members.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked the public for help finding Reynold Smith after he disappeared on the east side around 2 p.m.

Police said Smith has dementia and was wearing a Silver Alert bracelet.