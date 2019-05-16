× UPDATE: 3 juveniles, 1 adult in custody after overnight chase involving 2 stolen cars in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Zionsville police have three juveniles and an adult in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase involving two stolen cars Thursday morning.

Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox tells us a Zionsville officer attempted to stop a vehicle leaving Hunters Point Apartments around 4 a.m. for an infraction.

The vehicle fled the area, and it was driving with another vehicle.

Both vehicles drove into the Thornhill subdivision, and the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a tree. Two people jumped out of the car and ran.

The other vehicle continued along Continental Drive. It came to a slow stop, and the driver bailed from the vehicle.

A little bit later in the morning, officers saw a Buick pick up a male running from a wood-lined area. Police tried to stop them, and as they were fleeing, they hit a Whitestown police car. The two people in that car were taken into custody.

About a half hour later, police took a third suspect into custody at the Speedway on Oak Street and Ford Road.

Police tell us they have the fourth suspect was taken into custody shortly after that.

Two stolen vehicles have been recovered. One vehicle was stolen from Marion County and the other vehicle was stolen in Zionsville.