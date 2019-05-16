× Two Indiana men charged after high-speed chase and crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Two Huntington men were arrested after a police pursuit through multiple counties.

Norman Stanley, 34, and Benjamin Veach, 20, face charges including resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

The chase began on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. when Henry County police responded to radio traffic from Delaware County police as they attempted to pull over a fleeing maroon Chevrolet.

Police pursued the men at high speed into Wayne County; they went south on SR 1 before turning onto I-70 East. The pursued vehicle hit stop sticks set up by Wayne County police, deflating the left side tires.

The men turned off the interstate with dramatically reduced speed due to the tire damage, and then crashed into a light pole on Main Street before being apprehended.

Police said that Stanley, the driver, was driving on a lifetime-suspended license and was also wanted on multiple felony warrants for drug and driving violations. Veach was also wanted on a felony warrant for probation violation stemming from an operating while intoxicated charge in Huntington County.