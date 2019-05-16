Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central Indiana until 7 p.m.

Posted 2:13 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, May 16, 2019

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Indiana until 7 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts and 1″ diameter hail are the primary hazards, although a brief tornado or two are also possible.

The strongest threat for severe storms today will be north of I-70 and west of U.S. 31.

REMEMBER: a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

Here’s a look at the watch area.


Indianapolis is not included in the watch so far.

As of 2:19 p.m. the storms were between Chicago and Kankankee.

