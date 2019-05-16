Job News USA announce Indianapolis Job Fair
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — JobNewsUSA.com announced the Indianapolis Job Fair on May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center – Grand Hall (1202 East 38th Street).
The website is offering participants a chance to build their professional network while learning about upcoming job opportunities that haven’t been advertised yet.
People that are interested in attending are instructed to pre-register here.
Parking and admission are free. For more information, call (317) 218 – 1200.
Participating companies include:
• Allied Universal
• Denny’s Restaurants / PFC Classic Dining
• DeVry University / DeVry Works
• FedEx Express
• Forge Industrial Staffing
• Heartland Residential Services
• Lincoln Technical Institute
• MBC Staffing
• Meridian Health Services
• New Horizons Computer Learning Indianapolis
• Paychex, Inc.
• Renewal By Andersen
• Snyder’s – Lance
• Spectrum
• And Many More!
Potential applicants should remember these helpful tips when preparing for the job fair:
• Prepare your elevator speech
• Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview
• Display an engaging & motivated attitude to make a positive impression
• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event