Indy Zoo elephant’s condition improves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The African elephant, Kedar, has shown signs of improvement after being diagnosed with a deadly virus.

According to the Indianapolis Zoo, Kedar’s virus levels have dropped significantly after ten days of being administered antiviral medication.

The 13-year-old elephant was diagnosed with Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) on May 9 and has been undergoing aggressive treatment since then.

Kedar was able to eat and go outside for a short time on Wednesday, say zoo officials.

Indianapolis Zoo president, Dr. Rob Shumaker, will provide a press briefing at 2 p.m. today. This story will be updated.

