IMS hosts Cummins 100th anniversary of Indiana operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Cummins celebrated its 100-year anniversary of operations in Indiana on Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Columbus city officials joined Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger at the anniversary celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Today is a significant milestone and a day of immense celebration as we commemorate 100 strong years of Cummins operating in the Hoosier State and look forward to 100 more,” said Holcomb.

Linebarger announced a $33 million investment in the Columbus Engine Plant, the corporate hub and primary North American manufacturing center of Electrified Power, its newest business segment.

“Since its inception in 1919, Cummins has partnered with Columbus to provide jobs and quality of life opportunities for both their employees and the residents of the city,” said Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

The global manufacturer employs 62,000 people worldwide, including 10,000 in Indiana. The Electrified Power expansion will add 75 new positions by the end of 2021.

Cummins also plans to construct a $35 million office building in Greenwood, serving as a digital and information technology hub for approximately 500 employees. In Indianapolis, the company plans to expand its Distribution Business headquarters downtown and occupy additional space at the Salesforce tower.