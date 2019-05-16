Hoosier family impacted by measles is now warning others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind – The number of measles cases in the United States continues to grow.

The CDC reports there are more than 800 confirmed cases. That includes one case in Indiana reported last month.

One Hoosier family says they have seen the effects of the highly contagious virus first-hand.

Pat Osborne came down with the measles in 1965 when she was four months pregnant. She went to her doctor who said her baby could live with lifelong health issues.

Fortunately, her son Mark was born without any complications. But soon the family starting having concerns. He seemed to have trouble hearing.

Osborne brought him to several specialists.

“They had tested him with the tuning forks and he could hear those sounds,” Osborne explained.

It wasn’t until kindergarten, when Osborne realized how serious the situation was.

“First day, his teacher called me in and said this boy can’t hear,” Osborne recalled.

For 54 years, Mark has lived his life nearly deaf.

“I know it could have been worse,” he said.

But as another measles outbreak makes its way across the country, the family has a message.

“Take it from me, you don’t want to put your kid through that. Get vaccinated,” said Mark.

Some states are working to limit the reasons parents can cite for not vaccinating their children.

The CDC says the MMR vaccine is safe and effective.

If you have any questions, consult your doctor.