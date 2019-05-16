× Gusty storms across central Indiana after 3am Friday

Strong storms brought trees and power lines down across central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Severe weather damage was widespread and tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power.

We saw 1-3″ of rain to central Indiana Thursday afternoon. We also had large hail, 50 to 70 mph wind gusts and a funnel cloud was reported in west central Indiana.

A new line of storms draped across northern Illinois and southern Iowa at 11pm will move into central Indiana after 3am. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely through the morning rush hour. Skies will clear Friday and highs will warm into the upper 70s. This will be the warmest weekend of the year with highs in the 80s. We’ll have a dry Saturday and chance for scattered storms late Sunday.

We had a wet Thursday.

There were a number of severe weather reports Thursday afternoon.

Benton County is under a Severe T-storm Watch until 4am

We’ll have a threat for gusty storms overnight.

Strong storms will move into the state overnight.

Heavy rain is likely by 4am.

Rain is likely for the morning rush hour.

Skies will clear Friday and highs will rise into the 80s.

This will be the warmest weekend of the year so far.