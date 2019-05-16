Gorgeous Thursday before storms arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comfortably cool in the 50s this morning. Some patchy fog is limiting visibility all over central Indiana. Some areas south of Indianapolis have seen fog so dense that it's limited visibility to less than half a mile making driving a challenge. Temperatures will soar into the 70s this afternoon! Enjoy this gorgeous day. Storms are in the forecast but we've got plenty of time before they get here. Storms could be in Kokomo as early as 6pm but may not get to Indianapolis until 7-10pm. West of Danville will likely stay dry and dodge these storms. Hail, heavy downpours, and strong winds are expected out of these storms, especially north of the city. A tornado cannot be ruled out but is not a huge concern at this point. A stray shower is possible on Friday but most of the day will be dry and hot! Highs in the low 80s are expected. Saturday will be summer-like! Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Still very warn on Sunday but rain is expected.