× From “Fast Friday” to a Fairy Festival, here’s some of the area events you won’t want to miss this weekend

IndyCar Practice and Qualifying

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 gets a big boost this Friday! Gates open at 10AM for “Fast Friday,” where drivers will reach 230 mph and faster in their last practice before qualifications. Saturday will kick off qualifying, with competitors battling for one of the 30 locked-in starting positions and a spot in the exciting Fast Nine Shootout on Sunday. Sunday will also bring more excitement in the battle for the last 3 spots in the 33-car starting grid for the Indy 500 race the following Sunday (May 16).

Broad Ripple Art Fair

Indianapolis Art Center

Kick off the summer festival season at the Indianapolis Art Center’s largest fundraiser, the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair this Saturday and Sunday (May 18-19). Presenting fine art and crafts by over 175 of the nation’s best artists and artisans, and one-of-a-kind experiences, the Broad Ripple Art Fair is a highly selective, juried art fair that benefits the Indianapolis Art Center. Patrons can enjoy 2-day admission to incredible art, live music and performances on two stages, fantastic food, Sun King Brewing Company beer and wine from Mallow Run Winery, artist demonstrations, and interactive art activities for people of all ages!

Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds

Fairies, unicorns, mermaids and many other mythical creatures will unite May 18 for the Central Indiana Enchanted Fairy Festival. This is a first-time event to commemorate and celebrate the first year of a Central Indiana fairy trail. 10am-5pm, the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex in Danville will transform into an immersive family-friendly (and pet-friendly) experience featuring a fairy tea party, fairy crafts and games, photo opportunities with fairies, live unicorns and mermaids and amazing performances. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the event and craft vendors also will be on hand. After the all-ages festival during the day, adults can enjoy an enchanted evening at the 21+ Ethereal Ball.

Mayberry in the Midwest Festival

Danville, Ind.

The typically quiet town of Danville transforms into the iconic 1960s fictional community of “Mayberry” on the third weekend in May every year, and this year is no different. Drawing thousands of visitors from all over the country the last five years, the Mayberry in the Midwest festival is happening this weekend and will feature a former “Andy Griffith Show” cast member, the daughter of the legendary Andy Griffith and other dignitaries, activities and entertainment that will take visitors on a journey to experience life in Mayberry. The festival officially kicks off on Saturday around the historic Hendricks County Courthouse Square with numerous themed activities including the popular Mayberry parade on Saturday morning, Opie’s World for kids, Tractor Town, fun contests including a whistling competition, pickle eating and Mayberry trivia, demonstrations at the Hendricks County Historical Museum, food and vendor booths and much more.

Rainbow 5K for Pride

Massachusetts Ave

The 8th Annual Rainbow 5K Run/Walk for Pride kicks off at 8:30 this Saturday morning. This is a great event for those trying to beat their personal best and for folks simply trying to stay active. This is a family-friendly event, with special youth registration fees for kiddos 13 and under that want to walk, or run! The event will start and finish at the IFD Union Hall parking lot at the corner of E. St. Clair St. and N. College Ave. (748 Mass Ave.). Note: This event will happen, rain or shine!

2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships

IUPUI Natatorium

The 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships return to Indy starting this weekend! The championship will once again take place at IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI starting this Thursday (May 16) and running through May 26th.

