Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro dies at 39

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. – The wrestling community is mourning the death of ex-WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, the organization said in a statement Thursday.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” The WWE wrote. “She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world.”

TMZ reports that the 39-year-old died early Thursday at a hospital near her Suffolk County, New York home. Officials told TMZ her death appeared to be “non-criminal.”

Massaro stepped into the WWE spotlight in 2005 when she won the RAW Diva Search, which guaranteed a one-year, $250,000 contract. Massaro left the WWE in 2008.

She also appeared on “Survivor: China” during the 15th season of the hit CBS show. Massaro was voted off on Day 6, the second contestant to leave the show.

Massaro is survived by her daughter, US Weekly reports.

Sad day

This post is horrible@ashleymassaro11 I pray for strength for your family pic.twitter.com/iDHl52G9fK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 17, 2019

ASHLEY MASSARO GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 17, 2019

I'm so sad to hear of Ashley Massaro's passing. 😢 She was part of original ZhanHu 🐅 on Survivor China. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/32sQJEPNNL — Peih-Gee Law (@PEIHGEE) May 17, 2019