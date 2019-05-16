LIVESTREAM: Ivanka Trump participates in Salesforce job creation panel

A look back at National Police Week 2019

Posted 8:07 am, May 16, 2019, by

From the opening ceremonies, to the candlelight vigil, the Peace Officers Memorial and more, here's a look back at some of the biggest moments from National Police Week 2019.

This year, seven law enforcement officers from  Indiana were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial: Charlestown Police Officer Benton Bertram, Indiana Conservation Officer Sgt Ed. Bollman, Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt.. Joseph Cox, Jr., Fort Wayne Police Officer David Tinsley, Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts, and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Pickett.

Pickett, Pitts, Bollman, Tinsley, and Bertram were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

