× 5 people injured in 4-car crash on ramp from WB I-465 to NB US-31

CARMEL, Ind. – Five people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Carmel.

The crash occurred on the ramp from WB I-465 to NB Meridian / US 31. That ramp was closed for about a half hour, but it is back open.

Police say none of the injuries are life threatening.