WEB EXTRA: From IndyCar driver’s seat to pit crew, Gabby Chaves and Juan Piedrahita launch mobile oil change service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For IndyCar driver Gabby Chaves and Indy Lights driver Juan Piedrahita, becoming an entrepreneur was always in the plans.

“Maybe not so early,” said Piedrahita.

But the business side of racing is fickle, and the timing seemed perfect for them to launch a business that fit nicely in their wheelhouse.

“We were thinking, ‘What’s something people need?” recalled Chaves. “Then we thought to ourselves, ‘I hate going to the dealership and sometimes not even getting an oil change that same day.”

“So we came up with Mobile Pitstop so no one has to leave their home or their work ever again or sacrifice their valuable free time to something that should be convenient,” he explained.

Mobile Pitstop officially launched in April of this year and the racers-turned-business-owners were pleasantly surprised to see how much interest their business generated right off the bat.

“The first week we had a lot of oil changes… we had some fleets already so honestly we were very surprised,” called Piedrahita. “It’s a good surprise, so we’re going to keep it rolling.”

So how does it work and—more importantly—how much does it cost?

“For a regular oil change which includes the oil, oil filter, fluid top offs, a vehicle multi-point inspection, tire pressure check and all that good stuff, we’re starting right now at $49… and it will go up to $69 for full-synthetic,” explained Chavez.

How does their pricing compare with dealerships and other oil change shops?

“Usually we will be priced a little bit better than dealerships. We might be about 5-10% higher than most shops, but you’re paying that little bit extra for the convenience,” Chaves said.

Plus, Chaves said Mobile Pitshop customers can save money thanks to a special month of May promotion.

“If you book with us on the website, you can use [the code] ‘MONTHOFMAY’ in all caps and that will be an extra 10% off… that promotion applies to any service,” he noted.

The Mobile Pitstop van can come to you at home, work, or virtually any location within a 30 mile radius of downtown Indy.

They’ve also partnered up with a familiar racing sponsor—Castrol—to ensure high quality products for all their oil changes.

And, yes, Piedrahita and Chaves both get their hands dirty and do the oil changes themselves.

After all, who would know and love vehicles more than two professional race car drivers?

“We always liked working on our personal cars on our own…. We actually enjoy it,” said Piedrahita. “It’s a little different to be working with normal cars and not a race car. But, yes, we are the ones who do the job. If you call us, we will be there.”

Plus, since they are race car drivers, it’s a safe bet they will get there quickly.

“We strive for being on time, right?” said Chaves with a laugh. “So far we have a 100% success rate of being on time and we’ll try to keep to that.”

For more information about Mobile Pitstop, check out their website by clicking here. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.