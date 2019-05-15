Strong storms are possible across central Indiana Thursday night
11pm Update:
The Wednesday evening computer model runs are picking up a cluster of strong storms forming over northern Illinois Thursday afternoon.
The newest information will push a line of strong to severe storms across central Indiana Thursday evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be likely, with the greatest threat for severe storms north of I-70. I’ll keep a close eye on this developing weather situation and keep you informed.
We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms Thursday evening.
Strong storms are likely by 8 p.m.
Heavy rain will soak the I-70 corridor by 10 p.m.
Strong storms will move south of I-70 by Midnight.
1-2″ of rain is possible Thursday evening.