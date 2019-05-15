Semi carrying 40,000 pounds of honey overturns on northern Indiana interstate

Photo provided by Indiana Stare Police

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi carrying 41,000 pounds of Amber Honey lost control and rolled over on the interstate in northern Indiana. The three left lanes are closed on EB I-80/94 at Calumet Avenue.

Five of the honey containers came out of the box trailer, and there are still eight inside. At least four of those containers are leaking.

It appears the semi was coming onto EB I-80/94 from Calumet Avenue when the front axle broke which caused the driver to lose control and roll over.

No one was injured.

The driver also said he just fueled up, so the semi is not only leaking honey, but it’s also leaking diesel fuel.

Police say this may result in an extended clean-up and closure.

They’re asking everyone to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes.

