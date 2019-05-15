Passing shower possible Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few sprinkles are possible southwest of Indianapolis this morning, but strong storms are staying in Illinois. There have been some reports of inch-large hail in western Illinois from those overnight storms. The rain threat stays SW of Indianapolis Wednesday morning, but during the afternoon we could have a passing shower downtown. Very minor rain totals of trace--a few hundredths of an inch--are expected.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be about a repeat of Tuesday, climbing back into the upper 60s. We'll see those numbers soar into the upper 70s by Thursday and even warmer later in the week. The average high this time of the year is actually at 72 degrees.

Most of Thursday will be warm and lovely, but clouds will increase in the afternoon and storms could roll through after 5 p.m. For Indianapolis, storms should roll in between 6-8 p.m. Some of these storms could certainly produce some hefty downpours but will be short lived.

Highs will just keep warming up! Upper 70s for Thursday and even warmer by Friday and the weekend.