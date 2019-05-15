× Man dies in Cass County after jumping off 63-foot cliff

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — The Department of National Resources says a man has died after jumping off a cliff into the water below.

At 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, DNR says Cass County received an emergency call for a man in the water at France Park.

The department says people kayaking nearby heard a man yell to them from an elevated rock ledge before diving into the water. They immediately paddled over to the man and located him quickly.

The man was struggling at the surface of the water and became unresponsive despite the kayakers’ efforts to throw him a flotation device, according to DNR.

The kayakers held the man above the water’s surface until the Logansport Fire Department arrived in a boat.

The Logansport Fire Department took the man to a beach area where Cass County EMS pronounced him dead.

DNR says an initial investigation determined the cliff was roughly 63 feet above the water.

Officials say this incident is currently being investigated as a drowning.

The identity of the deceased is not being released until next of kin has been notified.