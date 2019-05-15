LIVESTREAM: Ivanka Trump participates in Salesforce job creation panel

Kelly Clarkson to sing national anthem at IMS for second consecutive year

Posted 12:35 pm, May 15, 2019, by

Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Grammy Award-winner Kelley Clarkson will perform the national anthem at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The global superstar and coach on NBC’s The Voice will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year.

Clarkson hails from Fort Worth, Texas, and won the first year of American Idol that propelled her into stardom. She first sang the national anthem at the Indy 500 in 2011 with Seal.

“She is a global icon and an incredible singer, and our fans have loved her performances of the anthem last year and in 2011,” said IMS President Doug Boles.

Clarkson’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed in the traditional slot before the drivers are called to their cars.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge airs Sunday, May 26, on NBC with the pre-race show beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

