Judge rules against policy that would send Indiana liver donations to other states

Flags outside IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of IU Health, along with several other plaintiffs in a case against the federal government.

Judge Amy Totenberg ordered the US Department of Health & Human Services, “to immediately cease and desist from any further efforts and/or conduct aimed at continued implementation of the April 2019 liver allocation policy.”

The policy would have implemented new regulations for transplant facilities and organizations, such as IU Health. The policy would mean donated Hoosier organs could go as far as 500 miles, taking the organs out of state.

Judge Totenberg has sent the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which will consider the arguments filed in this case.

