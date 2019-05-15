LIVESTREAM: Ivanka Trump participates in Salesforce job creation panel

Ivanka Trump to take part in panel at Indianapolis’ Salesforce Tower

Posted 8:04 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, May 16, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivanka Trump will be in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump is scheduled to take part in a panel at Salesforce Tower with the company’s founder, chairman and co-CEO, Marc Benioff.

Ivanka, who is a Senior Advisor to the President, is expected to promote a White House workforce initiative that the San Francisco-based tech company will sign on to with a commitment to training and reskilling initiatives, according to our news gathering partners at the IndyStar.

Salesforce will join more than 200 companies and organizations that have pledged to create millions of jobs as part of the Pledge to America’s Workers. The initiative was born from an executive order President Trump signed last summer to expand programs that educate, train and re-skill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.

Read more from the IndyStar here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.