Gov. Holcomb meets with Make-A-Wish kids, families to proclaim ‘World Wish Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Holcomb joined kids from Make-A-Wish Ohio Kentucky and Indiana Monday to proclaim “World Wish Day.”

The organization celebrated the special day on April 29, but the governor made it official in Indiana on Monday. The date marks the anniversary of the first child ever to be granted a wish by the foundation.

The governor met with families and survivors who’ve been granted their wishes, including C.J. Moreno, who’s now cancer free.

“Going through what he has gone through, all we want to do is make all his wishes come true, and we are grateful for them for being able to help us do that,” said Carlos Moreno, C.J.’s dad.

“A lot of people think Make-A-Wish is a last wish organization. We are far from it. Eighty-percent of our kids go on to survive and thrive, and most parents say that wish was the turning point in the kids’ fight against the illness,” said Doug Kelly, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio Kentucky & Indiana.

The group grants about 200 wishes every year in the Midwest.