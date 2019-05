INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fernando Alonso’s frustrating Indy 500 continued Wednesday afternoon as the two-time Formula 1 world champion hit the exterior wall coming out of turn three. He then spun into the interior wall before sliding back out to the exterior and coming to rest.

Alonso climbed out of the car on his own power.

The No. 66 McLaren entry had electrical issues on day one of Indy 500 practice and was hoping to put his trouble in the past.

Ready for day 2 of testing. Every lap here at @IMS is just AMAZING. Let’s hope for a good day and recover some time and laps, after few issues yesterday afternoon😅😅. Practice from 11:00h to 18:00h. #indy500 en… https://t.co/dlJYocJDRK — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 15, 2019