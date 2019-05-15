× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 11 ‘Defensive Expectations’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After diving head-first into the Colts’ offensive improvements last week, the Bluezone crew breaks down what to expect from the defensive side of the ball in year two under coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Mike Chappell also gives us his takeaways from Chris Ballard’s rap session with the media, which includes surgery for some high-profile players.

Finally, Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the national media’s high expectations surrounding the Colts, and define what a successful season would look like from Indianapolis in 2019.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone

