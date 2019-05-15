Body found in Chicago confirmed to be pregnant teen missing since April

Posted 8:23 pm, May 15, 2019, by

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui (Photo provided by WGN)

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found behind a home on Chicago’s Southwest Side has been identified as that of a 19-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared last month.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says the body of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui was discovered after several people were taken into custody at the home. No charges against those in custody have been announced.

The medical examiner announced Wednesday Ochoa-Uriostegui died of ligature strangulation, and her death is considered a homicide.

Ochoa-Uriostegui was nine months pregnant when she disappeared April 23 after leaving her high school. Authorities haven’t said a body of an infant has been found.

However, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt tells the Chicago Tribune paramedics were called to the home for a newborn with problems breathing on the same day the woman disappeared.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.