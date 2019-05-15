× New weather pattern will bring warmer weather for the rest of the week

Get ready for a major temperature change. We’ll go from a March-like chill to a taste of June with high in the 70s Thursday and in the low-80s through Sunday.

Unfortunately our wet weather pattern will resume. Expect a daily, small chance chance for rain through the weekend. Although we’ll have a chance for rain, not much is expected to fall. Isolated t-storms are likely Thursday evening through Friday morning.

We’ve had either rain or snow for part of the past 14 weekends and that streak will continue. Rain may affect race qualifying and bumping late Sunday.

The Indy 500 is just 11 days away.

Expect a dry Thursday afternoon.

Scattered storms are likely Thursday evening.

Isolated t-storms are likely Thursday evening through Friday morning.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms late Friday.

Temps will be above average for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend.

We have rain or snow for the last 14 weekends.

Expect a dry Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Sunday.