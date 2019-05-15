4 Your Summer: Zip City Indy

Zip city is an indoor adventure park! A super fun entertainment venue. Zip City has Indoor Zip Lining, Rock Climbing, Trampoline Park, Laser Tag, Knocker Soccer, and an Indoor Soccer Field with tournaments. Zip City Indianapolis has a ton of attractions for a day filled with family fun. From our indoor zip line park to our indoor trampoline park with trampoline dodgeball, it’s a place where you can be active and social while challenging yourself and others You’ll find ropes course, climbing walls and laser tag in our over 70,000-square-foot facility, offering a mix of fun and challenging attractions guaranteed to get you moving all year round.
