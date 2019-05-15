2 people killed after car left roadway, crashed into tree in Fishers

Posted 7:22 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, May 15, 2019

FISHERS, Ind. – Two people are dead after their car crashed into a tree in Fishers early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received reporters of a serious crash just before 2:30 a.m. Callers reported a vehicle hit a tree in the 10700 block of E. 121st Street, between Cumberland Road and Hoosier Road in Fishers. Two people were trapped inside the car.

The Hamilton County Crash Investigation Team is working to determine what may have led to the crash.

The crash victims have been identified as Davneet S. Chahal, 22, and Varundeep S. Bring, 19. A backseat passenger, Gurjot S. Sandhu, 20, was transported to St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street.

