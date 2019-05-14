× White Castle to give away free sliders for National Slider Day

White Castle is giving away free food Wednesday in honor of National Slider Day.

Customers can receive one free slider (excluding doubles) and a small Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage with a coupon posted to whitecastle.com on May 15. The fast-food chain expects to give away tens of thousands of sliders in nearly 400 restaurants throughout the day.

Consumers can also enjoy $1 cashback through the end of May when they buy two boxes of any four or six count sliders using the Checkout51 app in grocery and convenience stores across the country.

If that weren’t enough, on Wednesdays, White Castle customers can sport western attire from bolo ties to boots to receive two free BBQ Original Sliders with any purchase.

“At White Castle, we take tremendous pride in the 2×2 inch sliders we’ve been serving and perfecting for nearly 100 years,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We invented National Slider Day as a special tribute to the fans who share that appreciation for the slider and share their Cravings with us. We hope everyone will have the opportunity to bite into a tasty slider on May 15.”