Warmer weather in store for the rest of the week

Posted 5:06 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, May 14, 2019

After a chilly start to the work week, warmer weather is on the way. We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s and our warm up will continue all week long. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and in the low-80s through Sunday.

The warm up does come with a drawback as central Indiana’s wet weather pattern will continue this week. We’ll stay dry for the next 24 hours before our next chance for rain arrives. Expect a daily chance for rain through the weekend. We’ve had either rain or snow for part of the past 14 weekends and that streak will continue. Rain may affect race qualifying and bumping this weekend.

We are less than two weeks away from the Indy 500.

We’ll have a mild week at the Speedway.

We’ll have a slight chance for rain Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have a better chance for rain Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers are likely late Friday.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

Scattered showers are likely late Sunday.

This will be the warmest weekend of the year.

