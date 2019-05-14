Texas officer shoots, kills woman who grabbed his Taser

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer fatally shot a woman moments after she seemed to say “I’m pregnant” in an altercation captured on video.

The shooting happened late Monday in Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris said the officer was patrolling an apartment complex and attempted to arrest the 45-year-old woman, whom the officer had previously dealt with, because he knew she had outstanding warrants.

Dorris said the officer, an 11-year veteran of the police department, opened fire after the woman grabbed the officer’s Taser and used it against him.

In the video, the woman is heard saying “You’re actually harassing me” and “I’m actually walking to my house.” The woman is on the ground and appears to reach toward the officer when she seems to be heard saying “I’m pregnant.” Moments later he fires five shots, killing her.

The woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of her family. Police said they could not confirm whether she was pregnant and that an autopsy will determine that. He said the officer did not suffer serious injuries.

“It’s a tragic event for everybody involved,” he said. “Of course, our hearts go out to the family of the deceased as well as our officer.”

Dorris said police were aware of the video circulating on social media and that investigators want to talk to the person who took the video, because he or she was a witness to the shooting.