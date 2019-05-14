Police: Metro PCS store robbed in March

Posted 11:45 am, May 14, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are searching for two men wanted for the armed robbery of a cell phone store on March 25.

According to police, two men described as teens entered Metro PCS at 667 East 38th St. at 6 p.m. and committed armed robbery.

One man was wearing a blue hoodie with a cartoon character on the front (possibly Lego Wonder Woman), with a red shirt and black pants.

The second man was wearing a black hooded puffy coat and dark gray jeans.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or CrimeTips.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.