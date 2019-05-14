Misconduct case against AG Curtis Hill set to begin

LIVESTREAM: Ivanka Trump participates in Salesforce job creation panel

Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice is set to take up allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill committed professional misconduct by groping four women during a party.

Former Justice Myra Selby on Monday scheduled a pre-hearing conference for May 22 at the Statehouse on the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission’s complaint against Hill over the allegations he touched the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar.

The Republican attorney general has denied the allegations and a special prosecutor declined in October to pursue any criminal charges against him. The disciplinary commission, however, wants him to face disciplinary action from the state Supreme Court.

Hill’s private attorneys last week filed a response to the commission’s complaint, again denying any wrongdoing.

