Indiana rolls the dice on legalized sports betting. This is part of the gambling bill signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb last week. Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers takes a look at what it means for the Hoosier State.
Legalized sports betting
-
Investing 101
-
Importance of having a will
-
Battle of the sexes
-
Marvel’s impact on the movie industry
-
Spring cleaning finances
-
-
Last minute tax filing tips
-
Reducing credit card debt
-
Standing out in today’s job market
-
Tips for starting a business
-
Four ways to retire faster
-
-
Knowing when it’s time to retire
-
Impact of trade wars
-
CBS4 talks with sports betting expert