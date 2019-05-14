Investigators work to determine who killed bicyclist in Bloomington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bloomington.

Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they were called to E. SR 45 and N. Russell Rd. on Monday night for a man found on the side of the road.

"One of the neighbors had been sitting at home last night and stated that he had heard what sounded like some type of a crash. He didn't think much of it," Lt. Troy Thomas said.

But about a half hour later, a driver spotted the man. Investigators said when they arrived, he was in a ditch. He was later pronounced dead.

"In the proximity of where the male was lying at, they found a bicycle as well, and it appeared that it had damage to the rear of the bicycle," Lt. Thomas said.

But Thomas said there's not a ton of evidence, so they need the public's help to hopefully locate whoever is responsible.

Thomas said people should watch out for bikers. The route is one popular for bicyclists in the area, and with warmer weather, more are likely to be out on the road.

"We have done a lot to try to accommodate the bicyclists in this area. We put in bicycle lanes [or whatever], however, we get constant complaints of bicyclists feeling that the drivers are not giving them the right of way," Thomas said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened in this case. If you have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.