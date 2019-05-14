LIVESTREAM: Ivanka Trump participates in Salesforce job creation panel

Indiana governor and Indianapolis mayor join MetaCX CEO in new jobs announcement

Posted 11:30 am, May 14, 2019, by

photo by Greg Wilkerson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — MetaCX unveiled plans to grow its central Indiana operations.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined MetaCX company executives Tuesday morning in announcing the creation of 75 new high-wage jobs in Indianapolis by 2023.

“Tech jobs in central Indiana are growing twice as fast as the U.S. average because industry leaders and entrepreneurs are invested in this community,” Holcomb said.

MetaCX is a high-growth, venture-funded Software-as-a-Service (Saas) startup company. It is also a portfolio company of the Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha and is setting up office space on 10th floor of Salesforce Tower downtown.

CEO Scott McCorkle says his team has been building something revolutionary and added that the official launch of the MetaCX platform is coming later this summer.

“I applaud Scott McCorkle and the entire MetaCX team on their success,” Hogsett said. “As we continue to make post-secondary STEM degrees more accessible for more city residents, our growing tech sector will further benefit from our city’s strong talent pipeline.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.