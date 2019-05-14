Indiana governor and Indianapolis mayor join MetaCX CEO in new jobs announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — MetaCX unveiled plans to grow its central Indiana operations.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined MetaCX company executives Tuesday morning in announcing the creation of 75 new high-wage jobs in Indianapolis by 2023.

“Tech jobs in central Indiana are growing twice as fast as the U.S. average because industry leaders and entrepreneurs are invested in this community,” Holcomb said.

MetaCX is a high-growth, venture-funded Software-as-a-Service (Saas) startup company. It is also a portfolio company of the Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha and is setting up office space on 10th floor of Salesforce Tower downtown.

CEO Scott McCorkle says his team has been building something revolutionary and added that the official launch of the MetaCX platform is coming later this summer.

“I applaud Scott McCorkle and the entire MetaCX team on their success,” Hogsett said. “As we continue to make post-secondary STEM degrees more accessible for more city residents, our growing tech sector will further benefit from our city’s strong talent pipeline.”