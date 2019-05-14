LIVESTREAM: Ivanka Trump to speak at Salesforce event

HepConnect program launches to cut down on rising hepatitis C cases

Posted 10:50 am, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05AM, May 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new initiative is launching in Indiana to cut down on the growing number of hepatitis C cases.

HepConnect is multi-million dollar campaign across multiple states.

Hepatitis C is an illness spread through blood and experts believe there’s a link between the rising number of cases and the rising number of opioid users. There are an estimated 50,000 people living in Indiana with hepatitis C. The CDC says roughly half don’t know they have it.

HepConnect will use the $11.3 million for education, screenings and healthcare infrastructure.

Derek Spencer, the executive director with FOCUS at Gilead Sciences, says young people are at risk.

“We know that there’s an unfortunate connection between IV drug use and the opioid epidemic. [What’s] really alarming for us to understand is that a good amount of persons that are being affected with hepatitis C are young people under the age of 30 who have found themselves in the opioid crisis with some IV drug use,” Spencer said.

Mobile buses will also drive around the community offering free screening and  resources for drug users.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.