Fraternity suspended after video shows puppy being forced to drink from keg

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – A Hofstra University fraternity has been suspended after video surfaced showing students forcing a dog to drink beer.

The five-second video appeared on social media. It showed someone at a party picking up a dog and having it drink from a keg. Investigators said the dog’s owner is a Hofstra senior who’s a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, reports News 12 Long Island.

The fraternity’s chapter is suspended while the incident is being investigated. A spokesman for the fraternity said all activities have been given a cease-and-desist order for the time being.

Gary Rogers with the Nassau County SPCA called the footage cruel and unacceptable.

“That dog had no choice. It didn’t say, ‘Hey, I want a beer and I want it poured down my throat,'” Rogers told News 12 Long Island. “So it’s wrong on every level.”

An SPCA investigator checked on the welfare of the dog at the fraternity house and said the Cavalier King Charles spaniel appeared to be healthy and in a good environment. However, the SPCA said the dog’s owner signed the canine over to the SPCA. The dog is no longer living in the fraternity house.

SPCA investigators ordered fraternity members to take the dog for an examination, including a blood draw. The district attorney will make the final decision on whether criminal charges are warranted.