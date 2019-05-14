× Fishers teen arrested in connection with threat made against junior high

FISHERS, Ind. – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a recent threat made against Fishers Junior High School.

The Fishers Police Department announced Tuesday that officers discovered additional information over the past two days that led to the filing of criminal charges against the teen. Those include a felony charge of intimidation, and three misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police say the teen was arrested Tuesday morning when detectives executed a search warrant at a home near the intersection of 126th Street and Brooks School Road. Several electronic items were also seized from the home

Police said on Sunday that the threat was made on Snapchat, and that the juvenile responsible was quickly identified, located, and interviewed. At that time, officers said there didn’t appear to be any validity to the threat.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate any and all threats to our schools and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” police said in a press release Tuesday.

The juvenile is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Tracy Jones at 317-595-3417.